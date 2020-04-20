Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Police said a man was instantly killed in a crash on I-275 near Ann Arbor Road Monday.
It happened at 2:15 a.m. where Michigan State Police say a semi-truck was parked on the right shoulder of I-275 and with its hazard lights on. A 37-year-old man drove off the roadway, hit the truck trailer and was killed instantly.
The semi truck driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved.
