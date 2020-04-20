The map above is based on geotagged twitter data in the last month (30 days) tracking tweets and hashtags about being lonely or loneliness due to social distancing, self-isolation ,and stay at home orders caused by COVID-19. Over 400,000 tweets were tracked.
As you can see from the map, Louisiana, Texas, and the entire southwest are feeling the effects of social isolation the most, as they by far have the most complaints about loneliness.
The top 10 most lonely states are as follows:
1. Louisiana
2. Arizona
3. Texas
4. New Mexico
5. California
6. New Hampshire
7. Michigan
8. Nebraska
9. Utah
10. Georgia
The map was put together by the site forevermoments.com, using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data. They do trends maps based on relationships and dating every month, as it relates to their niche.
