DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont Health is temporarily laying off 2,475 employees and permanently eliminating 450 positions along with cutting executive pay.
Beaumont made the announcement Tuesday morning saying the cuts were due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2,475 temporary layoffs mostly involve hospital administration staff and others not directly caring for patients with or without COVID-19 according to Beaumont.
Beaumont also said most of the 450 position eliminations are corporate staff or serving in other administrative roles.
Beaumont Health CEO John Fox is taking a 70 percent temporary pay cut to his base salary and according to Beaumont other members of the executive leadership will take pay cuts up to 45 percent of their total compensation.
