DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest who may have information regarding a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened Wednesday, April 8 at approximately 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old male victim was walking when he was fatally shot by an unknown suspect. It is believed that the person of interest was in the area at the time of the shooting and may be able to provide information regarding this incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
