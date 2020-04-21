DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday a partnership with CVS Health to provide drive-through Rapid COVID-19 Testing in Dearborn.
It’s part of the ongoing effort to expand testing for the virus statewide during the continuing pandemic.
Testing will be conducted in the parking lot of the Henry Ford Centennial Library located at 16301 Michigan Ave., at no cost to eligible Michiganders. A doctor’s referral is not required.
The site will test 500-750 residents daily who are experiencing certain COVID-19-related symptoms and risk factors as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Patients are required to stay in their vehicles at the testing site. The testing process takes about 30 minutes from the collection of the swab to the delivery of results.
“We need COVID-19 testing now more than ever to get an accurate count of infections to help us continue flattening the curve of this unprecedented pandemic in every corner of our state,” Whitmer said. “Our partnership with CVS Health is a significant step toward speeding up Michigan’s recovery and getting Michiganders back to a sense of normalcy in their daily lives.”
Drive-through testing is available by appointment seven days a week. Residents are required to be pre-screened and register for a test here.
