CBS Detroit – FIAT Chrysler has partnered with the Food Bank Council of Michigan to help address youth food insecurity from the Coronavirus pandemic. Since schools across Michigan have closed, The Food Bank Council of Michigan has served an additional one million children and teens who rely on school meals for food.
This donation comes as The Food Bank Council has launched Michigan Food Drive, which is a virtual food drive to help Michigan’s seven regional food banks. It helps them to provide meals through a drive-thru service distribution system. Donors can also purchase senior quarantine boxes. Each provides 22 meals to older residents who are at risk of catching COVID-19.
“Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has come alongside us at a time of unprecedented need,” said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan. “Their donation, and the generosity of so many others, help makes sure that food insecurity is one worry we can take off the table for Michiganders during this crisis.”
If you would like to participate in The Food Bank Council of Michigan’s Virtual Food drive, you can find out more on their website.
