(CBS DETROIT) – When you’re stuck at home make sure to keep your cleaning supplies closed and stored away!

The CDC found accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are up — a 20 percent increase over the past three months compared to the same time last year.

Researchers believe its related to stay-at-home orders and people trying to clean their homes more.

