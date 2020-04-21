Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – When you’re stuck at home make sure to keep your cleaning supplies closed and stored away!
The CDC found accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are up — a 20 percent increase over the past three months compared to the same time last year.
Researchers believe its related to stay-at-home orders and people trying to clean their homes more.
