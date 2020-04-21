MT. PLEASANT, Mich.(WNEM) — A man is dead after a shooting near Central Michigan University.
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department confirmed a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting near campus.
The victim has since been identified as 21-year-old Raven Tre-Von Edelen, of Wyoming, Mich.
The university sent out a voicemail alerting students the shooting just occurred at Colony Apartments located at 1811 Edgewood Drive around 6:20 p.m. According to the message, the shooter was still at large.
Police said the shooting happened at Campus Habitat, which is now called the Edge, shortly before 6 p.m.
Through witness statements and investigative leads, a suspect was identified. That suspect is currently lodged in the Isabella County Jail.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the police department at 989-779-9111.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.