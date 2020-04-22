DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman is facing multiple charges in connection to a fatal crash that killed an 82-year-old Detroit man.
Shemeeka Walthall is charged with second degree murder, reckless driving causing death and leaving the scene when at fault causing death.
It happened April 14 at approximately 3:08 p.m. in the area of Evergreen Road and Pilgrim Street.
Detroit police officers were dispatched to the two vehicle car crash with pedestrian involvement. Upon arrival, the officers found the body of 82-year-old Arthur Brewer. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.
It is alleged that Walthall, with a passenger in her car, drove her vehicle northbound on Evergreen Road at a high rate of speed, crossed the double yellow traffic line on the left, passed a DDOT bus and attempted to re-enter the northbound lane of Evergreen Road. It is also alleged that she then lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree before striking a parked car in a driveway from which Brewer was unloading groceries. Walthall and her passenger fled the scene and later turned herself in to the Detroit Police.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed