DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Founders Brewing Company is laying off 163 workers in Michigan.
The company made the announcement Wednesday morning and said it was due to the ongoing pandemic.
Founders said Detroit Taproom on Charlotte Street workers and the Grand Rapids Taproom and Company Store on Grandville Avenue Southwest workers would be affected.
Due to the pandemic, the layoff is considered “indefinite” but Founders officials say the layoff is intended to last less than six months.
The company says the expected date for the mass layoff is May 3.
