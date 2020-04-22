Comments
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Testing criteria for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) has been expanded in Michigan to include individuals with mild symptoms and essential workers still reporting to work in person, whether they have symptoms or not.
Here’s a list of Wayne County drive-thru Covid-19 test locations:
- Ascension St.John Hospital, 22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236
- If you have a fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms, please call (833) 981-0738 prior to visiting one of our Ascension facilities, so you can be screened by a nursing professional. Ascension Michigan locations have established COVID-19 triage areas near all emergency departments. Ascension Online Care is also offering video urgent care visits at a discounted rate of $20 (use the code HOME), so you can talk to a doctor from home. No insurance required. Download the app at http://www.ascension.org/onlinecare. There is also an online COVID-19 Self-Assessment.
- Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, 18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124
- Drive-thru Screening/Testing Site. Beaumont Hospital has set-up a hotline staffed by Beaumont nurses as a community resource for timely, accurate information about COVID-19 symptoms and virtual screening for people who are experiencing symptoms – (800) 592-4784. The line is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nurses will answer questions about the virus and direct patients to the appropriate level of care. A COVID-19 Online Risk Assessment is also available. For information on curbside screening visit here. For virtual screening visit here.
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, 468 Cadieux Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
- Coronavirus Community Care Network – State Fairgrounds (Wayne County), 778 W State Fair Ave, Detroit, MI 48203
- Free testing is by appointment only. Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne Counties’ Residents ONLY. In order to be tested, patients need to first get a doctor’s order and then either the doctor or the patient can call (313) 230-0505 from 9am-7pm Monday thru Saturday to schedule the drive-thru appointment. If you don’t have a doctor or don’t have insurance, visit the website to find a list of providers in the city who are now accepting new patients, even without insurance. Testing hours are 9am – 6pm. The entrance is at E. State Fair across from Bauman Avenue. Bring a valid ID and any written testing order or prescription from your doctor. The samples will be taken by staff of the three regional health care systems from residents who will remain in their cars at the drive-thru site. There is no cost for the test. Detroit residents who don’t have their own transportation can book a round trip ride from their Detroit residence to the State Fairgrounds Testing Site and back to their Detroit residence for just $2 (wheelchair accessible transportation available if requested). Patients can have a family member, friend, or caregiver go with them. People that can’t provide the $2 will still be able to get a ride.
- Sam’s Club – partnered with Quest Diagnostics, 15700 Northline, Southgate, MI 48195
- Drive-thru testing site where a healthcare professional will rprovide you guidance as you swab your nasal passage. Must be exhibiting signs of Covid 19 or be Health care provider or first responder. Appointments can be made by calling Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at (866) 448-7719, Mon-Fri: 7am-7pm.
- St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital, 36475 Five Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154
- Patients with suspected COVID-19 can take a free virtual screening, visit a designated screening site in your area, or call a primary care provider to start the process. If you do not have a primary care provider, please find a doctor on our site. Patients interested in being screening do not need an appointment or a physician referral and can be screened by a trained member of our staff at any of our designated screening sites. If patients meet the CDC and State of Michigan testing criteria, a swab sample can be taken on site to diagnose a COVID-19 illness.
For more information visit here.
