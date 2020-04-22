Comments
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Wednesday providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Whitmer said COVID-19 is a novel virus that is highly contagious and deadly. She also said coronavirus symptoms show up late, there’s no cure or vaccine.
Here are the updates from Wednesday’s press conference:
- Whitmer is taking a 10 percent pay cut as has asked her executive team to take a five percent pay cut during this time.
- The state has secured enough personal protective equipment to last hospitals over a week.
- Michigan is no longer in the Top 5 states when it come to positive cases.
- As of Wednesday the state confirmed 33,966 positive cases and 2,813 deaths.
- Michigan is increasing testing capacity.
- New sites are opening this week in the state. For more information visit here.
- Michigan’s stay at home order is set to expire May 1.
- Whitmer said it is likely there will be a short-term extension of the stay-at-home order.
Here’s Whitmer’s updates from Monday, April 20:
- Michigan has partnered with Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid to open eight new drive-thru test sites across the state.
- Small businesses are helping to manufacture PPE (personal protective equipment)
- The governor sent a letter to FEMA requesting cost-sharing requirements so emergency work may be waived for the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- The state has launched a project that encourages food processors and suppliers to donate food items to food bank council.
The Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities will:
- Increase transparency in reporting data regarding the racial and ethnic impact of COVID-19
- Remove barriers to accessing physical and mental health care
- Reduce the impact of medical bias in testing and treatment
- Mitigate environmental and infrastructure factors contributing to increased exposure during pandemics resulting in mortality
- Develop and improve systems for supporting long-term economic recovery and physical mental health care following a pandemic
