  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cornerbacks, Dee Virgin, Detroit Lions, Mike Ford, NFL Draft

 

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions re-signed cornerbacks Mike Ford and Dee Virgin.

 

 

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 17: Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a catch in the second quarter of the game against the Mike Ford #38 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 17, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

 

 

The team announced the moves Tuesday. Ford and Virgin were exclusive rights free agents.

Ford has played 22 games for the Lions and made six starts in two seasons.

 

 

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Dee Virgin #30 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a play on special teams while playing the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Virgin also has played two seasons for Detroit, appearing in 19 games. He signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 draft and spent time on the team’s practice squad.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply