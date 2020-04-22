CBS Detroit – Little Caesars and the Detroit Tigers are now delivering. They’re due to deliver 1 million pizzas to healthcare works across the country in the coming weeks.
Today April 22, 2020, Little Caesars is beginning it’s 1 million pizza campaign; kicking it off with Mc Laren Health Care workers across the state. In case you’re curious here’s the pizza breakout:
- Karmanos Cancer Institute – Detroit, MI
- McLaren Bay Region – Bay City, MI
- McLaren Caro Region – Caro, MI
- McLaren Central Michigan – Mt. Pleasant, MI
- McLaren Flint – Flint, MI
- McLaren Greater Lansing – Lansing, MI
- McLaren Lapeer Region – Lapeer, MI
- McLaren Macomb – Mt. Clemens, MI
- McLaren Northern Michigan – Petoskey, MI
- McLaren Northern Michigan – Cheboygan Campus – Cheboygan, MI
- McLaren Oakland – Pontiac, MI
- McLaren Port Huron – Port Huron, MI
- McLaren Thumb Region – Bad Axe, MI
“We are very appreciative that two such outstanding Michigan icons as the Detroit Tigers and Little Caesars recognize the commitment and courage of our healthcare workers in rising up to this challenge,” said Phil Incarnati, President and CEO of McLaren Health Care.
Customers can use the Little Caesars app to #PieItForward, to send a pizza of thanks to medical workers, police, and firefighters, in their local areas nationwide. The donations are being made by Little Caesars, Illitch Charities, and their franchisees.
“Hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to help keep us safe and healthy, and they are true heroes,” President and CEO Dave Scrivano said. “As a family company, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know-how – by delivering a wholesome meal.”