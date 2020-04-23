  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT)    New developments in Michigan’s battle with unemployment.

Another 113,000 Michiganders filed for unemployment last week.

This brings the state’s total to nearly 1.2 million.

4.4 million Americans total filed for unemployment last week — bringing the national total to bout 26 million.

This means nearly one in every six workers is out of a job.

