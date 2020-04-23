(CBS DETROIT) – Albion College has a new president.
Dr. Mathew B. Johnson has been named as the 17th president of Albion College and will start July 1.
Johnson — who has spent the past five years at Brown University as Associate Dean of the College for Engaged Scholarship and Senior Fellow and Executive Director of the Howard R. Swearer Center for Public Service — was selected by the Albion College Board of Trustees from nearly 100 candidates following a four-month search.
He follows the retiring Dr. Mauri Ditzler, who in six years helped rebuild Albion’s enrollment and prestige while making it a liberal arts centerpiece for diversity and inclusion.
“I looked at the landscape of liberal arts schools across the country and Albion fell into the landscape of schools that were doing really interesting things,” Dr. Johnson said. “It’s a school poised to jump forward. The three words I want to stress are boldness, tenacity and courage for public purpose. That’s what Albion is about and that’s what makes me excited.”
