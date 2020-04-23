Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 35,291 and 2,977 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.
3,237 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 17.
- Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on April 17, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 18, 2020. These numbers will be updated every Saturday. Source: Michigan Disease Surveillance System and Vital Records
The 2,977 reported deaths include:
- one in Alpena County
- one in Arenac County
- one in Barry County
- two in Bay County
- 11 in Berrien County
- two in Branch County
- six in Calhoun County
- two in Cass County
- one in Charlevoix County
- one in Cheboygan County
- one in Claire County
- eight in Clinton County
- two in Crawford County
- two in Delta County
- 799 in Detroit
- two in Dickinson County
- five in Eaton County
- two in Emmet County
- 144 in Genesee County
- one in Gladwin County
- one in Gogebic County
- five in Grand Traverse County
- one in Gratiot County
- 12 in Hillsdale County
- nine in Ingham County
- two in Ionia County
- three in Iosco County
- seven in Isabella County
- 14 in Jackson County
- 11 in Kalamazoo County
- two in Kalkaska County
- 27 in Kent County
- 23 in Lapeer County
- 11 in Livingston County
- 493 in Macomb County
- six in Marquette County
- one in Mecosta County
- three in Midland County
- one in Missaukee County
- 10 in Monroe County
- one in Montcalm County
- 12 in Muskegon County
- 567 in Oakland County
- one in Oceana County
- six in Otsego County
- seven in Ottawa County
- 38 in Saginaw County
- four in Sanilac County
- six in Shiawassee County
- 16 in St. Clair County
- one in St. Joseph County
- 12 in Tuscola County
- two in Van Buren County
- 42 in Washtenaw County
- 597 in Wayne County
- one in Wexford County
- 28 at the Michigan Department of Corrections
For a list of the overall confirmed coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
