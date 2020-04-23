  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT)    Traffic at Detroit Metro Airport fell down 52 percent since last month.

Travel and stay-at-home restrictions contributed to the airline industry’s downturn.

Delta Airlines operates a major hub at DTW but has since announced an over $500 million profit loss.

Delta currently has only 143 flights out of Detroit.

The company previously had over 400 before the pandemic.

