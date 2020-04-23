DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 21-year-old Detroit woman has been charged in connection with a double homicide.
Dariyan Bailey was charged with two counts of first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.
On Saturday, April 4 at 10:04 a.m. medics were dispatched to Keeler and Appoline Streets in Detroit.
Medics found Raymond Williams, 27, of Ecorse in the driver’s seat of a sedan and Anthony Beavers, 29, of River Rouge in the passenger seat both suffering from gunshot wounds. Detroit police officers were called to the scene by the medics who pronounced both men deceased.
The Detroit Police Department’s investigation led to the arrest of Bailey April 17.
Bailey was arraigned April 20 and remanded to jail. Her Probable Cause Conference is on May 5 and her Preliminary Examination is on May 11. Both hearings are before Judge Kenneth King in 36th District Court.
