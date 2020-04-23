DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit native Detroit Zeus has carved out his own lane in the entertainment industry and on social media during the COVID-19 crisis.
Keeping people entertained during the pandemic, he has created his own version of Drake’s Toosie Slide challenge with Detroit’s famous Jit.
It curated over 100,000 views in less than 24 hours and was trending on Instagram and TikTok.
@kingdiddo7
Feat. @detroitzeus #detroitjit #detroit #footwork #fyp #foryoupage #makemeviral #20k
Zeus developed his skills at an early age. His involvement in dance battles at parties and talent competitions got him a buzz around Detroit, gaining him a loyal fan base and growing following. His dance moves have been featured on the BET’S Experience with Sprite, REVOLT TV with AT&T and most recently a PUMA campaign.
He has a profound engagement in over a dozen schools in his community, where he uses his platform to spotlight the importance of education anti-bullying and giving back.
For more information on Detroit Zeus, visit here.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.