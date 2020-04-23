Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) — It’s a lyric widely known from his breakout hit “Lose Yourself” and movie “8 Mile.”
Now Eminem is turning “mom’s spaghetti” back around to help those on the frontlines against Covid-19.
And yes, he’s doing just that by donating some mom’s spaghetti!
The Detroit rapper donated containers labeled as “moms spaghetti” to workers at both the Henry Ford Health System and Detroit Medical Center.
The hospitals showed off their special delivery — thanking Eminem for the food.
