(CNN) – A nurse in Michigan lost his job after complaining about the lack of coronavirus protection at work.

Justin Howe says he was fired from a hospital in Muskegon, just days after speaking about the issue to the media.

“Nurses and healthcare professionals should be able to speak out without having to fear for losing their jobs,” said Howe.

Howe spoke to local media Tuesday after he says he was fired from his job as an ICU nurse at Hackley Hospital, after expressing safety concerns to the media.

“We were advocating for the use of the PPE’s, whether it be from donated items that was provided from other community members or local unions. In order to take care of the patients, we had to be safe ourselves,” said Howe.

Howe says just days after speaking to local media and others about those concerns, he was called in for a meeting and terminated.

“I’ve worked there for quite a few years, seven years as an RN and, you know, we advocate very strongly for patients, for our staff, for the community, and when we advocate something like this issue, and then, like the retaliation that I received, it’s very, very discouraging,” he said.

Hackley Hospital responded to Howe’s allegations in a statement, that read in part: “This matter is being managed pursuant to the contractual dispute resolution process, and we are confident that the termination will be upheld.”

“I just, I want people to know that nurses and healthcare professionals there, we’re going to continue to advocate,” said Howe.

Before being fired, Howe also served as the president of a local affiliate of the Michigan Nurses Association.

The association has since filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board over Howe’s termination.

“Our voice has to be heard, you know, these multi billion dollar corporations. We’re the ones on the frontline. Listen to the staff. Listen to the nurses listen to the healthcare professionals. They’re the ones at the bedside,” said Howe.

The hospital says safety concerns were investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

