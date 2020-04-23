The website YourLocalSecurity.com has ranked Oakland University the safest college in Michigan in it’s “Safest College Campuses in America 2020“. They examined data from the U.S. Department of Education Campus Safety and Security, and the 2018 FBI Uniform Crime Report. Examining violent crimes, property crimes, hate crimes, violence against women.
Oakland University got the number three spot nationwide in their findings. Oakland University also made the list in 2018. Your Local Security reports the university experiences 0.61 violent crimes per 10,000 people and 3.67 property crimes per 10,000. With an overall score of 6.42. One of the lowest on the list they reported. They also say Oakland University also lists a link to the Michigan sex offender registry on its website.
In comparison, Brigham Young University in Rexburg, Idaho took the number one ranking. Also earning the top spot in safety in 2018. Rexburg, ID boasts 0.17 violent crimes per 10,000 people. The lowest of any city they say, and one of the safest cities in the state.
Number two on the list was Eastern, Illinois University in Charleston, IL. It’s a small campus with just over 7,000 students. For every 10,000 people, only 1.39 violent crimes occur. The area also has a low property crime of 2.92 per 10,000.
The other Michigan University to make the list was Northern Michigan University in the UP. Scoring #18 on the list, NMU located in Marquette, has a violent crime rate of 1.12 per 10,000 and a violence against women rate of 0.88 per 10,000. With an overall crime score of 11.93. Northern Michigan also provides rape prevention classes for women.
Here’s the breakdown of the Safest Colleges in America:
1. Brigham Young University – Rexburg, ID
2. Eastern Illinois University – Charlston, IL
3. Oakland University – Rochester, MI
4. Bridgewater State University – Bridgewater, MA
5. Princeton University – Princeton, NJ
6. University of New Hampshire – Durham, NH
7. University of Massachusetts – Amherst, MA
8. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University – Blacksburg, VA
9. Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, IL
10. West Texas A&M University – Canyon, TX
11. University of Maine -Orono, ME
12. Concordia University-Wisconsin – Mequon, WI
13. University of the Cumberlands – Williamsburg, KY
14. Purdue University-Main Campus -West Lafayette, IN
15. Tufts University – Medford, MA
16. Millersville University of Pennsylvania – Millersburg, PA
17. Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania – Slippery Rock, PA
18. Northern Michigan University – Marquette, MI
19. California State University-San Marcos – San Marcos, CA
20. Dartmouth College – Hanover, NH
21. University of California-Irvine – Irvine, CA
22. Bowling Green State University-Main Campus – Bowling Green, OH
23. Northern Kentucky University – Highland Heights, KY
24. Eastern Arizona College – Thatcher, AZ
25. University of Wyoming – Laramie, WY