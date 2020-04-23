  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, pandemic, Restaurant Food, Take out, uber eats

(CBS) – Have you been ordering food while at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Uber Eats put together a list of some of the most popular dishes being delivered around the country. Uber says french fries top the list of most popular dishes on its app.  

The 20 most popular dishes in the US on Uber Eats: 

Credit: Shutterstock.com | Nataliia K

  1. French Fries 
  2. Pad Thai 
  3. Garlic Naan 
  4. Chicken Tikka Masala 
  5. Miso Soup 
  6. Wings 
  7. Edamame 
  8. Mozzarella Sticks 
  9. California Roll 
  10. Quesadilla 
  11. Gyoza 
  12. Burrito 
  13. Chicken Wings 
  14. Cheese Pizza 
  15. Fried Rice 
  16. Onion Rings 
  17. Crab Rangoon 
  18. Caesar Salad 
  19. Cheeseburger 
  20. Guacamole  

The food delivery app also looked at the most popular soups that have been delivered during the pandemic. Miso is the top soup on the app right now. 

Most popular soups on Uber Eats:

Credit: Shutterstock.com | MosayMay

  1. Miso Soup 
  2. Wonton Soup 
  3. Hot and Sour Soup 
  4. Egg Drop Soup 
  5. Chicken Soup 
  6. Tom Yum Soup 
  7. Chicken Noodle Soup 
  8. Lentil Soup 
  9. Tom Kha Soup 
  10. Tonkotsu Ramen  

 

The top dessert customers are ordering: tiramisu.  

Most popular desserts on Uber Eats: 

Credit: Shutterstock.com | Radovancev Zarko

  1. Tiramisu 
  2. Baklava 
  3. Cheesecake 
  4. Banana Pudding 
  5. Churros 
  6. Flan 
  7. Apple Pie 
  8. Cannoli 
  9. Chocolate Cake 
  10. Original Glazed Donut  

 

Uber Eats users are washing it all down with some soda, the most popular drink order on the app right now.  

Most popular beverages on Uber Eats: 

Credit: Shutterstock.com | charnsitr

  1. Soda 
  2. Thai Iced Tea 
  3. Horchata 
  4. Iced Coffee 
  5. Lemonade 
  6. Coke 
  7. Snapple 
  8. Milkshakes 
  9. Mango Lassi 
  10. Pepsi  

 

Uber also looked at the most popular dish in every state.  

Most Popular Dish By State on Uber Eats: 

Credit: Shutterstock.com | Rungsuriya Chareesri – Michiganders seem to have a craving for Pad Thai.

Arizona – French Fries 

California – Chicken Tikka Masala 

Colorado – Carne Asada Fries 

Connecticut – Burrito Bowl 

Florida – French Fries 

Georgia – Pad Thai 

Hawaii – BBQ Mixed Plate 

Illinois – French Fries 

Indiana – Waffle Fries 

Iowa – Large Poké Bowl 

Kentucky – Pad Thai 

Louisiana – Chips and Queso 

Maine – Cheese Pazzo Bread 

Maryland – Egg, Bacon + Cheese 

Massachusetts – Burrito 

Michigan – Pad Thai 

Minnesota – Garlic Naan 

Missouri – Crab Rangoon 

Montana – Enchiladas 

Nevada – Chicken Teriyaki Bowl 

New Jersey – Chicken Sandwich 

New York – Jerk Chicken 

North Carolina – Nachos 

Ohio – Notso Fries 

Oklahoma – Spicy Tuna Roll 

Oregon – Fried Chicken 

Pennsylvania – Cheesesteak 

Rhode Island – Hot Dog 

South Carolina – French Fries 

Tennessee – Pad Thai 

Texas – Pad Thai 

Utah – Carne Asada Fries 

Virginia – Fries 

Washington – Fries 

Wisconsin – Crab Rangoon  

 © 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

