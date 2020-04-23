  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch at a time when fans are craving live action.

And this time, they’ll have company.

 

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 23: Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods speak to the media after Mickelson defeated Woods in The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for The Match)

 

 

Turner Sports says quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join them for a two-on-two match sometime in May. Missing from the announcement were such details as when and where the match would be played, except that tournament organizers would work with government and health officials to meet safety and health standards.

Turner said all donations and fundraising from “The Match: Champions for Charity” would benefit relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be televised on TNT, with social and digital content leading up and during the event available through Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

 

 

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 24: Quarterbacks Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shake hands following the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 20-18. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

“It’s on now,” Mickelson tweeted Wednesday afternoon responding to Bleacher Report.

He added that he would be paired with Brady, saying:

“After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, Looks like @TigerWoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning). I’m bringing a GOAT. @TomBrady — Ready to hit bombs?”

The first match over Thanksgiving weekend in November 2018 was supposed to be pay-per-view, except that technical difficulties allowed everyone to watch.

It lacked some of wild bets both players had teased, and the trash talking was forced at times. Mickelson ended up winning the $9 million winner-take-all purse in a wedge contest under the lights when the matched ended in a tie.

 

 

INDIANAPOLIS – NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 35-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

 

Live golf was last seen on television March 12, the first round of The Players Championship as developments with the new coronavirus accelerated at such a rate that sports began shutting down.

The PGA Tour first decided not to have fans at the TPC Sawgrass, then canceled its premier event, and then began canceling or postponing all tournaments across each of its tours.

Woods was not at The Players. The defending Masters champion has not played since he finished last in his Genesis Invitational at Riviera on Feb. 16. Saying his back did not feel ready, Woods chose not to play the Mexico Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

 

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 23: Phil Mickelson (L) and Tiger Woods attend The Match: Tiger vs Phil VIP after party at Topgolf Las Vegas on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for The Match)

 

 

Woods and Manning have played together in pro-ams on the PGA Tour.

The Palm Beach Post has reported that Brady, who recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has joined fabled Seminole Golf Club in south Florida.

 

 

