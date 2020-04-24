Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 36,641 and 3,085 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. EST.
3,237 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 17.
- Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on April 17, 2020, represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 18, 2020. These numbers will be updated every Saturday. Source: Michigan Disease Surveillance System and Vital Records.
The 3,085 reported deaths include:
- Alcona – 4
- Alger – 0
- Allegan – 60
- Alpena – 60
- Antrim – 9
- Arenac – 16
- Baraga – 0
- Barry – 29
- Bay 107
- Benzie – 4
- Berrien – 210
- Branch – 46
- Calhoun – 190
- Cass – 25
- Charlevoix – 13
- Cheboygan – 15
- Chippewa – 2
- Clare – 10
- Clinton – 106
- Crawford – 46
- Delta – 12
- Detroit City – 8473
- Dickinson – 3
- Eaton – 114
- Emmet – 21
- Genesee – 1434
- Gladwin – 10
- Gogebic – 4
- Grand Traverse – 19
- Gratiot – 8
- Hillsdale – 109
- Houghton – 2
- Huron – 10
- Ingham – 391
- Ionia – 37
- Iosco – 29
- Iron – 0
- Isabella – 55
- Jackson – 313
- Kalamazoo – 266
- Kalkaska – 17
- Kent – 906
- Keweenaw –
- Lake – 2
- Lapeer – 163
- Leelanau – 8
- Lenawee – 80
- Livingston – 312
- Luce – 1
- Mackinac – 5
- Macomb – 5022
- Manistee – 12
- Marquette – 39
- Mason – 5
- Mecosta – 14
- Menominee – 2
- Midland – 50
- Missaukee – 14
- Monroe – 262
- Montcalm – 28
- Montmorency – 6
- Muskegon – 204
- Newaygo – 13
- Oakland – 6804
- Oceana – 4
- Ogemaw – 8
- Ontonagon –
- Osceola – 8
- Oscoda – 4
- Otsego – 84
- Ottawa – 167
- Out of State – 14
- Presque Isle – 9
- Roscommon – 12
- Saginaw – 534
- Sanilac – 34
- Schoolcraft – 3
- Shiawassee – 130
- St Clair – 294
- St Joseph – 27
- Tuscola – 78
- Unknown – 9
- Van Buren – 34
- Washtenaw – 974
- Wayne – 6934
- Wexford – 8
937 at the Michigan Department of Corrections
68 Federal Corrections Institute
For a list of the overall confirmed coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
