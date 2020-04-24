Filed Under:Darlington Raceway, Gov. Henry McMaster, Nascar

Whenever NASCAR chooses to return, one of its earliest stops will be at Darlington Raceway.

South Carolina Parks, Recreation & Tourism director Duane Parrish told a panel discussing the state’s return to business that the track will hold a race when NASCAR returns from its suspension of races amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 01: A general view of the action during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 01, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Darlington Raceway spokesman Dennis Worden had no comment about the track holding a spring race. Darlington was scheduled to host the Southern 500 on Sept. 6.

NASCAR has not announced plans for a return to racing.

Parrish updated state leaders including Gov. Henry McMaster during the meeting. He mentioned how the PGA Tour will play the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island from June 18-21. Before that, he said, NASCAR would be at Darlington.

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 01: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford, races during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 01, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

“So we have some lights at the end of the tunnel as far as events,” he said.

NASCAR has run four races this season, the last on March 8 at Phoenix Raceway. It has suspended all races since then.

