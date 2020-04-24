  • WWJ-TVOn Air

CBS Detroit – In a Tweet from fast-food chain Wendy’s, they’re offering a “GroupNug” of a free 4-piece chicken nugget good for April 24, 2020 only.

Another Tweet Said, “Cuz if we can’t hug, we might as well Nug”.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from MLive contributed to this report.

