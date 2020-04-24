Comments
CBS Detroit – In a Tweet from fast-food chain Wendy’s, they’re offering a “GroupNug” of a free 4-piece chicken nugget good for April 24, 2020 only.
America, come get your GroupNug. Come to the Wendy’s drive-thru tomorrow and get your free 4pc. nuggets! pic.twitter.com/GRTmEcX3Ar
— Wendy's (@Wendys) April 23, 2020
Another Tweet Said, “Cuz if we can’t hug, we might as well Nug”.
Come to Wendy’s drive-thru this Friday and get FREE 4pc nuggets. No purchase necessary and not a single string attached. pic.twitter.com/tRx2bZQn2M
— Wendy's (@Wendys) April 21, 2020
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from MLive contributed to this report.