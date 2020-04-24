



General Motors is looking to bring their idled auto plants –sidelined by the COVID-19 crisis — back to life in phases said Gerald Johnson, Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing, on MICHIGAN MATTERS (it airs 11:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS 62).

It will be a delicate balancing act with the safety of its workers being paramount, said Johnson, who spoke with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain.

Johnson, who has worked for GM for 40 years, has been in the middle of the company’s Herculean transformation as it manufactures ventilators, face masks and more needed in this pandemic in just weeks.

He offered thoughts on the timing of when plants might begin to safely return to production and how that process will likely evolve.

Johnson also shared insights into the overnight transformation of its Warren plant where face masks are being made and Kokomo, Ind. where ventilators are being manufactured.

“This has been a once in a lifetime challenge,” said Johnson, who along with his team, folks in the plants and elsewhere, have been working round-the clock . “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

“We know each ventilator we make is a life saver for someone,” he said.

Then Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel talks with Cain about the crisis and its impact on his county. His municipality has not been as hard hit as surrounding counties.

Hackel said he has been in regular contact with the rest of the region’s “Big Four” political leaders – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, during the crisis.

Hackel also talks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer every week.

Hackel discussed his county’s workforce and their focus during the Covid-19 pandemic and more.

