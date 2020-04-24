



The State of Michigan has released COVID-19 data from hospitals across the state. From an article from MLive, this is meant to give decision-makers data of what hospitals are handling more COVID-19 cases, and how much PPE is available for how many days.

When it comes to hospital capacity, Trinity Health with locations near Ann Arbor and Muskegon are the most at capacity with 89% bed occupancy. Hitting number two is Hurley Medical Center in Flint with 87%, and the Detroit Medical Center comes in at number three with 81%.

Bed Occupancy in Southeast Michigan

(The data is reported for some of the medical systems is among their locations statewide. Those will be notated by an asterisk *.)

Trinity* – 89%

Detroit Medical Center – 81%

Michigan Medicine* – 68%

Henry Ford Health System* – 66%

Prime Health* – 66%

Ascension Health* – 64%

McLaren* – 64%

Beaumont* – 57%

ProMedica* – 57%

Metro* – 43%

Straith Hospital – 38%

Pontiac General Hospital – 20%

PPE on Hand in Michigan

When it comes to N95 masks, surgical masks, surgical gowns, shields, and gloves, the state reported many having 21+ days of supplies.

However, Kalkaska Memorial Health Care tops the list in PPE shortages. Not having enough N95 masks, surgical masks, surgical gowns, shields, and gloves to last the week.

Hurley Medical Center, a health system is reporting 0-6 days of surgical masks and gowns.

Beaumont Health is reporting 0-6 days of surgical masks, and 7-14 days of surgical gowns.

Deckerville Community Hospital in Michigan’s thumb and Bronson Healthcare with locations in West Michigan are reporting 0-6 days on surgical masks.

PPE Days on Hand in Southeast Michigan

(The data is reported for some of the medical systems is among their locations statewide. Those will be notated by an asterisk *.)

As reported by Mlive, other statistics such as ventilators may be added in the future. This data they say will be updated Mondays and Thursdays. As of Thursday, April 23, 2020, Michigan’s total deaths from COVID-19 is 2,977 people.

Other COIVID-19 data reported in SE Michigan**

(** As reported in the following regions: Region 2S – City of Detroit and Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. Region 2N – Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.)

There have been 443 Emergency Dept. discharges, 900 people in critical care, 793 on ventilators, and 2,514 of people on inpatient care.**

Total Number of Beds Available – 12,525

Inpatient Beds – 11,513

Inpatient Occupancy – 7,401

ICU Beds – 1,791

Negative Pressure Isolation Total – 905

Negative Pressure Isolation Available – 235

Total Mechanical Ventilators – 2041

Available Ventilators – 1,060

Avail. Operating Rooms – 134

Avail. MedSurg – 1,590

Avail. Burn Care – 17

Total Morgue Capacity – 892

Morgue Availability – 401

