(CBS DETROIT) – The fight against COVID-19 will keep most Michiganders home even longer.

That’s the new order from governor Whitmer — as she extends the stay home order while easing other restrictions.

During governor Whitmer’s press conference today, she stated we must all do our part by staying home and staying safe as much as possible. She extended the state’s stay at home order but also relaxed restrictions on some activates.

Whitmer says, “I signed an executive order this morning to extend the stay home stay safe order through May 15.”

the new order will also require people to wear homemade, not medical-grade masks when they are in enclosed public spaces, such as grocery stores. The cover is not required while outside. Whitmer is also easing some previous restrictions.

Whitmer says, “this order allows landscapers and lawn service companies and nurseries to return to work, subject to strict social distancing.”

also, Whitmer will allow boating and the opening of golf courses, although golf carts are not permitted. She also says non- essential retailers are allowed to open with curbside and delivery service. State parks will remain open, and although people are now allowed to travel between residences, Whitmer advises against it.

Whitmer says, “we know that our rural hospitals are simply not equipped to meet an influx of people who may bring or spread the virus.”

chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says they will keep monitoring the data closely across the state to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. She says testing is crucial.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said, “We estimate that we need to be doing about 15 thousand tests a day in the state.”

Whitmer says, “today’s announcement is a step forward, there is and will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

