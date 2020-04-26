  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:00 AMMadam Secretary
    02:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    03:30 AMPaid Program
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:divorce, Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari, reality TV

CHICAGO (AP) — Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced.

Cavallari announced Sunday in an  Instagram post  that the couple are breaking up after after seven years of marriage and a decade together.

 

 

 

 

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the

children we are so proud of,” she wrote in a post accompanied by a photo of the two walking with their arms around each other.

Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL with Denver, Chicago and Miami. He was with the Bears from 2009-2016.

 

 

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Kristin Cavallari attends the Uncommon James SS20 Launch Party hosted by Kristin Cavallari at Gracias Madre on March 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

 

 

Cavallari gained fame on the series “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” which debuted in 2004. Her E! Network series “Very Cavallari” following her life and marriage premiered in 2018.

 

 

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 25: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Cavallari and Cutler have three young children — two sons and a daughter.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply