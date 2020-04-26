



My name is Tim S and I work for CBS62 in Southfield. On April 14th I read that the heart-warming series that my wife and I love, God Friended Me will come to an end. Tonight the two-hour series finale will air after 60 Minutes on CBS 62.

Wait, Why? Why would CBS take this wonderful show away from its viewers? The show’s message at its core is how doing good still matters.

According to tvseriesfinale.com

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, God Friended Me stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Erica Gimpel, with Adam Goldberg and Jessica Lu recurring. Set in New York City, the series revolves around a thoughtful and outspoken podcaster named Miles (Hall). Miles is an atheist and that puts him at odds with his father (Morton), a former reverend. Miles’ life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from a user named “God”. He eventually accepts the request and starts digging into his new friend’s account, convinced it’s a hoax. He partners with journalist Cara Bloom (Beane) and gets additional aide from his sister Ali (Leslie) and his hacker pal, Rakesh (Sharma). Miles is convinced that the “God” account is an elaborate hoax and is devoted to uncovering the truth. In the meantime, he’s playing along and, in the process, seeing his life changed forever.

So explain to me why a show with such a positive message has to come to an end? In this crazy period of time, we are currently in losing yourself in a story of “Good” is good for your soul, right?

Before I finish, the real reason that this show and many others throughout television history have gone by the wayside is the dreaded TV rating game. Please read below.

Season Two Ratings

The second season of God Friended Me is averaging a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.20 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 27% in the demo by down by 20% in viewership. Find out how God Friended Me stacks up against other CBS TV shows.

As you can see TV Rating numbers are everything in Television, and even if my wife Laurie and I love this one hour ride to

“Good-Ville”, if the show’s numbers are not good, the show will not stick around long.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew God Friended Me for season three? At this point, based on the ratings, I think the series will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on God Friended Me cancellation or renewal news.

So, for now, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that this wonderful show will be renewed. Tonight’s two-hour finale should be a heart-warming journey with Miles, Cara, and Rakesh. Please consider watching God Friended Me tonight at 8 pm on CBS 62.

It will entertain you and tug at your heartstrings. It is the perfect show for a Sunday night. Enjoy.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.