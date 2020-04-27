Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 32-year-old Garden City man has been charged in connection with the 2017 death of a 59-year-old Detroit woman.
Lawrence Paul Mills, III was charged with first degree murder and was arraigned Sunday in 34th District Court and remanded to jail.
On December 13, 2017, at 2:15 a.m. Detroit Police and medics were dispatched to Anthon and Campbell Streets. When they arrived, they saw the victim’s lifeless body lying between the street and the sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was determined that she died from multiple injuries.
The investigation in this case by the Detroit Police Department spanned over several years leading to the arrest of Mills on April 24, 2020. It is alleged that he deliberately hit and killed the victim with his car.