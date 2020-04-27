DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 51-year-old man is listed in temporary serious condition after a Detroit shooting.
It happened Sunday at 6:15 p.m. in the 9600 block of Schaefer, police say.
The 51-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend when the suspect walked up to him. Some words were exchanged and the suspect fired shots, striking the 51-year-old man in the body.
The only description of the suspect is that he is a black male, according to police. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
