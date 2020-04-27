  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, detroit, Michigan, SMART bus, transportation

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A commuter alert for those of you heading on the smart bus: riders are now required to wear masks.

This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order to keep essential workers protected on the job.

Bus drivers were already required to wear masks after a bus driver died from Covid-19.

Smart Bus says this is in addition to its nightly bus cleanings.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply