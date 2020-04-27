Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 38,210 and 3,407 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. EST.
8,342 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 24.
- Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on April 24, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 25, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
The 38,210 confirmed positive cases include:
|Alcona
|4
|Allegan
|72
|Alpena
|60
|Antrim
|9
|Arenac
|15
|Barry
|31
|Bay
|122
|Benzie
|4
|Berrien
|217
|Branch
|50
|Calhoun
|203
|Cass
|27
|Charlevoix
|13
|Cheboygan
|17
|Chippewa
|2
|Clare
|11
|Clinton
|112
|Crawford
|50
|Delta
|13
|Detroit City
|8679
|Dickinson
|3
|Eaton
|116
|Emmet
|21
|Genesee
|1483
|Gladwin
|11
|Gogebic
|4
|Grand Traverse
|19
|Gratiot
|10
|Hillsdale
|114
|Houghton
|2
|Huron
|13
|Ingham
|413
|Ionia
|47
|Iosco
|41
|Isabella
|57
|Jackson
|341
|Kalamazoo
|300
|Kalkaska
|17
|Kent
|1100
|Lake
|2
|Lapeer
|164
|Leelanau
|9
|Lenawee
|84
|Livingston
|319
|Luce
|1
|Mackinac
|5
|Macomb
|5245
|Manistee
|11
|Marquette
|42
|Mason
|5
|Mecosta
|14
|Menominee
|3
|Midland
|56
|Missaukee
|15
|Monroe
|275
|Montcalm
|32
|Montmorency
|5
|Muskegon
|234
|Newaygo
|14
|Oakland
|6913
|Oceana
|7
|Ogemaw
|10
|Osceola
|8
|Oscoda
|4
|Otsego
|87
|
|191
|
|11
|Roscommon
|13
|Saginaw
|586
|Sanilac
|34
|Schoolcraft
|3
|Shiawassee
|166
|St Clair
|304
|St Joseph
|29
|Tuscola
|90
|Van Buren
|36
|Washtenaw
|1004
|Wayne
|7193
|Wexford
|9
|Michigan Department of Corrections
|1048
|FCI**
|81
|Unknown
|5
|Out of State
|20
|Totals
|38210
For a list of reported deaths, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
