MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 38,210 and 3,407 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. EST.

8,342 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 24.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on April 24, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 25, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

The 38,210 confirmed positive cases include:

Alcona 4
Allegan 72
Alpena 60
Antrim 9
Arenac 15
Barry 31
Bay 122
Benzie 4
Berrien 217
Branch 50
Calhoun 203
Cass 27
Charlevoix 13
Cheboygan 17
Chippewa 2
Clare 11
Clinton 112
Crawford 50
Delta 13
Detroit City 8679
Dickinson 3
Eaton 116
Emmet 21
Genesee 1483
Gladwin 11
Gogebic 4
Grand Traverse 19
Gratiot 10
Hillsdale 114
Houghton 2
Huron 13
Ingham 413
Ionia 47
Iosco 41
Isabella 57
Jackson 341
Kalamazoo 300
Kalkaska 17
Kent 1100
Lake 2
Lapeer 164
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 84
Livingston 319
Luce 1
Mackinac 5
Macomb 5245
Manistee 11
Marquette 42
Mason 5
Mecosta 14
Menominee 3
Midland 56
Missaukee 15
Monroe 275
Montcalm 32
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 234
Newaygo 14
Oakland 6913
Oceana 7
Ogemaw 10
Osceola 8
Oscoda 4
Otsego 87
Ottawa
191
Presque Isle
11
Roscommon 13
Saginaw 586
Sanilac 34
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 166
St Clair 304
St Joseph 29
Tuscola 90
Van Buren 36
Washtenaw 1004
Wayne 7193
Wexford 9
Michigan Department of Corrections 1048
FCI** 81
Unknown 5
Out of State 20
Totals 38210

For a list of reported deaths, visit here.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

