ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions released running back Tra Carson, long snapper James Fisher, guard Casey Tucker and punter Matt Wile.
The team announced the moves Monday.
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 27: Tra Carson #34 of the Detroit Lions looks for running room during a first half run against the New York Giants at Ford Field on October 27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Carson played two games for Green Bay last season and one for Detroit. He had 18 carries total. Wile played two games with Atlanta. He was Minnesota’s punter the previous season.
Tucker and Fisher did not play any games last season. The Lions re-signed veteran long snapper, Don Muhlbach, last month.
