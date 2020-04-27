MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Looking for some uplifting news? Scroll through this roundup to see how love and support are displayed for and by the Ascension Michigan healthcare heroes.

Healthcare heroes at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital are greeted daily with this poster.

These signs were made with love for the hardworking nurses and caregivers at Ascension St. John Hospital.

Frontline heroes at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi continue to feel the love and support from their thankful community.

Kids spread a little cheer for our healthcare heroes at Ascension Southeast Michigan Hospitals.

Nurse heroes at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi received a thoughtful thank you card with words of gratitude and appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

The Ascension Standish skilled nursing facility team is working hard to keep residents safe and find creative ways to prevent isolation during this time of social distancing. Bringing residents just to their doorway allowed them to maintain safe distance during their favorite bingo game. The residents were so thankful to be able to interact with one another.

Daily updates are posted by the clinical nurse manager of the COVID unit at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield. People love seeing the positive updates on the creative scoreboard every day.

Frontline heroes at Ascension St. John Hospital are showered with love and support by their community, family and friends.

When the word got out that the healthcare heroes at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital needing everyday items for themselves and their families, the People Helping People Ministry sprung into action. In less than 24 hours, volunteers donated enough supplies to fill three vehicles. The healthcare heroes were moved to tears by the generous donations given with such love and gratitude.

The caregivers at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi are truly touched by the love, support, thoughtfulness and prayers from their proud community.

A Medical Intensive Care Unit team member, at Ascension St. John Hospital, and her daughter show their love and support for all of the hard working healthcare heroes.

Master Gardener, Lisa, and her husband planted flowers at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to spread good cheer. This is another great example of their community showing love, support and gratitude.

