DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a two-car crash that killed two men on Detroit’s west side.
Police say the two men were pronounced dead at the scene.
It happened Sunday at 11:49 a.m. in the area of Baylis and Pilgrim.
The two male victims, in their 20’s, were traveling southbound on Baylis in a blue 2001 Pontiac Sunfire when a gray 2017 Dodge Charger traveling at a high rate of speed on Pilgrim collided with the victim’s vehicle.
Police say after the collision, the charger flipped over.
The suspect exited the vehicle and fled the scene east on Pilgrim.
He is described as a black male, 18-22, light complexion, wearing green sweatpants.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
