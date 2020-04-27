  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, immunity, World Health Organization

(CBS DETROIT) – A new question during the pandemic: can you can get Covid-19 more than once?

South Korea found over 200 patients tested positive for Covid-19 again after recovering.

The World Health Organization says there’s no evidence of immunity for those who’ve already been infected.

Doctor Stanley Perlman believes more severe cases can lead prolonged immunity.

WHO says we need more evidence about how effective antibodies are and how long immunity will last.

