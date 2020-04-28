  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beaumont, doctors, ER, leaves of absence, salary cuts

(CBS DETROIT) – Emergency room doctors at Beaumont health are taking pay cuts after volunteering to reduce their hours.

Emergency pediatric doctors have agreed to take a leave of absence according to The Detroit Free Press.

Both actions come after Beaumont announced it was laying off over 2,000 workers last week.

Several hospitals say they have lost millions of dollars due to reduced emergency room visits and elimination of non-coronavirus related surgeries.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply