coronavirus, health, Michigan, positive cases


MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 39,262 and 3,567 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.

8,342 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 24.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on April 24, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 25, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

 

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/28/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4
Allegan 84 1
Alpena 67 4
Antrim 9
Arenac 18 1
Barry 31 1
Bay 135 4
Benzie 4
Berrien 232 15
Branch 53 2
Calhoun 210 11
Cass 27 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 17 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 11 1
Clinton 114 9
Crawford 51 4
Delta 13 2
Detroit City 8811 988
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 119 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1533 174
Gladwin 12 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 19 5
Gratiot 10 1
Hillsdale 118 16
Houghton 2
Huron 13
Ingham 426 10
Ionia 53 2
Iosco 48 4
Isabella 59 7
Jackson 342 18
Kalamazoo 327 12
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 1305 33
Lake 2
Lapeer 166 24
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 88 1
Livingston 326 18
Luce 1
Mackinac 5
Macomb 5339 572
Manistee 11
Marquette 43 8
Mason 7
Mecosta 15 1
Menominee 5
Midland 56 4
Missaukee 15 1
Monroe 277 12
Montcalm 37 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 242 15
Newaygo 16
Oakland 7012 654
Oceana 8 1
Ogemaw 11
Osceola 8
Oscoda 4
Otsego 88 8
Ottawa 210 9
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 14
Saginaw 609 52
Sanilac 34 4
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 173 8
St Clair 309 21
St Joseph 30 1
Tuscola 94 13
Van Buren 43 2
Washtenaw 1033 56
Wayne 7362 694
Wexford 9 2
MDOC* 1074 38
FCI** 82 1
Unknown 11 2
Out of State 28 1
Totals 39262 3567

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

**Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

