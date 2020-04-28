(CBS DETROIT) – Focus: HOPE is using their in house resources to provide a need that’s become a necessity.

“It’s not the first time we’ve been involved with something like this and being able to help out the community is probably one of the best parts about working here,” said Worforce Instructor and CNC Programmer Rick Zabczynski.

Designers are using 3D printers to create personal protection equipment and they’re putting their skills to work to provide medical supplies during the pandemic.

The final product is a face shield and now it’s available for community leaders and businesses.

But the work doesn’t stop there the organization is also offering I.T. support following a surge in unemployment by walking applicants through the filing process.

“I have a lot of calls that they’re locked out of their account, they don’t know what date to file, or they don’t even know how to like navigate through the computer. What website to go on, what links to click on,” said Workforce Development Specialist Nicholle Larry.

Specialists are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. to assist with submitting claims online.

“So it helps provide that personal contact even though we can’t physically come in and connect and walk you through we’re able to take a little bit more time on the phone and help you virtually,” said Director Of Workforce And Education Jewel Chapman.

