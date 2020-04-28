  • WWJ-TVOn Air

coronavirus, covid-19, Henry Ford Health System, key terms


(CBS DETROIT) – Everyone wants to know the latest about COVID-19 during this pandemic which includes learning key words to keep you informed.

Henry Ford Health System turned to one of their experts – Daniel Passerman, D.O., a family medicine physician – to define COVID-19 key terms.

  • Asymptomatic: Someone who has an infection without ever showing symptoms.
  • Presymptomatic: Someone who has been infected with a virus but isn’t yet showing symptoms.
  • Coronavirus: A group of viruses common in humans and animals. Some coronaviruses produce the common cold; SARS and MERS are also both coronaviruses. COVID-19 is a new type of coronavirus.
  • Community spread: When a contagious illness spreads throughout a community of people who haven’t traveled to a place where the virus began, or who haven’t knowingly been in contact with anyone who has had the virus.
  • Incubation period: The time it takes between catching a virus and feeling sick from it.
  • Ventilator: A machine that pushes air into a person’s lungs to help them breathe.
  • Novel strain: A new type of virus.
  • Pathogen: Any microorganism (including bacteria and viruses) that causes infection.
  • Patient zero: The first person to contract a virus in a new area.
  • PPE: An acronym for personal protective equipment. It describes the special masks, clothing and gloves worn by care providers to shield them from contagious illnesses.
  • Social distancing: The act of increasing physical space between people to decrease the spread of an illness. (In the case of COVID-19, social distancing of at least six feet is recommended.)
  • Self-isolation: Separating oneself from others because you are sick.
  • Self-quarantine: Separating oneself from others because you have been exposed to a sick person.
  • Shelter-in-place: Used as a safety measure after an emergency, this is an order from the government for citizens to stay at home, leaving only to get necessities like food and medicine.
  • Super spreader: A person who transmits a virus to many more people than average.
  • Underlying conditions: Chronic health conditions not caused by a current virus. (For example, diabetes, heart and kidney diseases, and obesity are all underlying conditions.)
  • Flatten the curve: Slowing the rate of infection among people so hospitals can treat fewer people over time.
  • Antibody: Specific proteins in the blood used by the immune system to attack viruses and diseases in order to heal the body.
  • Outbreak: When many people in a localized area suddenly become ill.
  • Epidemic: Widespread illness in one region or community.
  • Pandemic: Widespread illness around the world.
  • Surgical mask: A disposable face mask worn by health professionals to prevent saliva or mucus from coming out or going in.
  • N95 respirator: A special protective mask that filters out tiny particles and pathogens to protect the wearer from contracting a disease.
  • Herd immunity: When a contagious virus or disease becomes largely inactive because a population of people have become immune, usually thanks to a vaccine. Hopefully, this is what will happen with COVID-19 after a vaccine is approved and ready for widespread use.



