The race to help our hospitals and communities in the wake of the Coronavirus is on! An event put on by 2|42 Community Church is organizing a virtual run to benefit Medical staff near their church locations in Brighton, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Livonia, Saginaw, Monroe, and Taylor.
In honoring medical workers on the COVID-19 frontlines, a 1 mile, 5K, and 10K Medical Hero Run virtual race is being organized to take place from 9 a.m. June 5th to 11:59 p.m. June 7th. Race participants and their families set up their own route and run (or walk) with a purpose while maintaining social distancing with people outside their household. Then record and send in their times. This event organizers say on their website is to “… get ourselves off the couch, breathe some fresh air and stay healthy, all while supporting the amazing medical professionals that are working tirelessly to keep us safe.”
Race participants are encouraged to take photos and videos, as well as their photo-finish at race end. If interested you can check out their webpage to signup here. To race it costs $24.20. plus a $2.50 signup fee.
