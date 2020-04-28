(CNN) – Earlier this month, a Michigan woman gave birth to twins, but both she and her husband had Covid-19 so they had to wait weeks until finally getting to meet their baby boys.

Now the family is hoping they will all be together at home soon.

“It was heartbreaking,” Jen Laubach.

When her water broke, Jen Laubach knew it was time to go to the hospital.

32 weeks pregnant with twins is scary for any mother but when Covid-19 is involved things are taken to a new level.

The night before labor started in early April, Laubach’s husband, Andre came down with a violent cough.

“The look on his face just told me, I want to go there, you know, go and be there for you, but I physically can’t,” said Jen Laubach.

Andre attempted to accompany his wife — a flushing native — to Beaumont Hospital in Troy.

He had been tested for the coronavirus and the couple was waiting for the results.

“Jen grabbed the keys and said, OK I’m driving get in the car. Let’s go. So we get in the car, only drove maybe 30 seconds away, and our primary care doctor called us again and told Jen you have to drop Andre off,” said Andre Laubach.

It was official, Andre had the virus.

To make matters worse, Jen was also displaying symptoms.

They were not as serious as her husbands so she went to deliver her twins all alone — giving birth to boys Maksim and Mitch. Healthy but too premature to go home.

And then Jen discovered she also had Covid-19.

“They basically took them away to the other side of the room right away, maybe 15 feet away from me. Started cleaning them up, the nurses were kind of… I was looking over to try and get a glimpse of them, and the nurses were kind of holding them up,” said Jen Laubach.

Neither baby had the virus but both had to spend time in the NICU.

The new parents had to be quarantined for weeks and get cleared before being able to hold their babies for the first time last Thursday.

The Laubach’s are still unsure how they caught the illness.

But they are relieved to have beat the virus and to finally get to take Mitch home, Max should be coming home soon.

“We’re hoping that Max, maybe by the end of the week, will be home and we will be together,” said Andre Laubach.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.