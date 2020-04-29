



April 29, 2020

CBS Detroit – The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s elite precision flight demonstration squadron has had to cancel it’s planned flyover of Detroit today. As WWJ-950 AM reported, they didn’t list the weather as the reason why they canceled the flyover, rain and some thunderstorms are in the forecast for today. However, the good news is they plan to reschedule their visit. The new date is yet to be determined.

The flyover was to be part of “America Strong”. An operation being taken on by the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels to salute and raise spirits of healthcare workers, first responders, and others on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

Michigan is one of the hardest hit in the nation by the Coronavirus and was chosen for that fact. “We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” said Gen. Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail.”

Both flight demonstration squadrons have had to cancel many shows due to the Coronavirus. The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds each typically fly 30 airshows a year.

These “America Strong” demonstrations allow these elite pilots to maintain proficiency and flight hours. As some of their formations require exacting precision, flying at times less than a yardstick to each other. The U.S. Navy says the “America Strong” flyovers are incurring no additional cost to taxpayers.

