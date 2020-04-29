



– Henry Ford Health System is providing a daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry Ford says because they value the privacy of their patients, they are not disclosing specific details about individual patients.

Here’s the list below of positive coronavirus cases as of 9 a.m. Wednesday:

Total number Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative: 13,647.

Total number Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive: 6,362.

Total number Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted: 377.

Total number Henry Ford Health System patients discharged home in last 30 days: 1,705.

Average length of stay in the hospital: 12 days.

Average length of stay in the intensive care unit: 14.6 days.

A Hopeful Sign

A Henry Ford patient who developed a rare form of encephalitis after testing positive for the coronavirus has been discharged from the hospital. The 58-year-old female patient was discharged Thursday to a rehabilitation facility. Elissa Fory, M.D., a Henry Ford neurologist who was part of the team of medical specialists involved in the patient’s care, says the patient’s improvement was a hopeful sign. “I’m very cautiously optimistic that she will continue to recover,” Dr. Fory says

Send Your Well Wishes to Patients

For hospitalized patients, hearing from friends and family is always an important part of recovery. During the current COVID-19 outbreak, connecting with well-wishers from the community may be just as important. The “Well Wishes” online community platform allows loved ones and the community to share well wishes and words of inspiration. The messages are displayed on the televisions in patient rooms on a dedicated channel.

Community Donations

Henry Ford is grateful for the outpouring of support from local businesses and organizations wishing to donate medical supplies. Additional Henry Ford locations are accepting new and unused medical supplies at their shipping and receiving docks. Hours of operation are also updated:

Henry Ford corporate offices, One Ford Place Drive, Detroit, between Second and Third streets, 3 ½ blocks south of West Grand Boulevard. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sundays.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health, 205 N. East Ave., Jackson. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 15855 19 Mile Road, Clinton Township. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 6777 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 2333 Biddle, Wyandotte. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Patient Hotline

313-874-1055 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

