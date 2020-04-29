MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 40,399 and 3,670 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST.
8,342 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 24.
- Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on April 24, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 25, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Alcona
|4
|Allegan
|94
|2
|Alpena
|76
|4
|Antrim
|10
|Arenac
|18
|1
|Barry
|34
|1
|Bay
|142
|4
|Benzie
|6
|Berrien
|242
|15
|Branch
|56
|2
|Calhoun
|219
|11
|Cass
|29
|2
|Charlevoix
|13
|1
|Cheboygan
|17
|1
|Chippewa
|2
|Clare
|11
|1
|Clinton
|117
|9
|Crawford
|54
|4
|Delta
|13
|2
|Detroit City
|8957
|1008
|Dickinson
|3
|2
|Eaton
|124
|6
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1564
|180
|Gladwin
|16
|1
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|19
|5
|Gratiot
|13
|1
|Hillsdale
|121
|17
|Houghton
|2
|Huron
|16
|Ingham
|446
|10
|Ionia
|60
|2
|Iosco
|47
|4
|Isabella
|60
|7
|Jackson
|351
|19
|Kalamazoo
|348
|12
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|Kent
|1395
|33
|Lake
|2
|Lapeer
|167
|25
|Leelanau
|10
|Lenawee
|92
|1
|Livingston
|335
|18
|Luce
|1
|Mackinac
|6
|Macomb
|5430
|597
|Manistee
|11
|Marquette
|45
|8
|Mason
|8
|Mecosta
|14
|1
|Menominee
|5
|Midland
|59
|5
|Missaukee
|15
|1
|Monroe
|284
|12
|Montcalm
|38
|1
|Montmorency
|5
|Muskegon
|262
|16
|Newaygo
|22
|Oakland
|7159
|668
|Oceana
|9
|1
|Ogemaw
|12
|Osceola
|8
|Oscoda
|4
|Otsego
|90
|8
|Ottawa
|224
|9
|Presque Isle
|12
|Roscommon
|15
|Saginaw
|632
|56
|Sanilac
|34
|4
|Schoolcraft
|3
|Shiawassee
|173
|8
|St Clair
|313
|21
|St Joseph
|30
|1
|Tuscola
|98
|13
|Van Buren
|46
|2
|Washtenaw
|1049
|59
|Wayne
|7537
|719
|Wexford
|10
|2
|MDOC*
|1264
|41
|FCI**
|86
|1
|Out of State
|39
|Totals
|40399
|3670
*Michigan Department of Corrections
Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
**Federal Correctional Institute
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
