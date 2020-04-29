  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 40,399 and 3,670 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST.

8,342 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 24.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on April 24, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 25, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

 

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/29/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4
Allegan 94 2
Alpena 76 4
Antrim 10
Arenac 18 1
Barry 34 1
Bay 142 4
Benzie 6
Berrien 242 15
Branch 56 2
Calhoun 219 11
Cass 29 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 17 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 11 1
Clinton 117 9
Crawford 54 4
Delta 13 2
Detroit City 8957 1008
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 124 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1564 180
Gladwin 16 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 19 5
Gratiot 13 1
Hillsdale 121 17
Houghton 2
Huron 16
Ingham 446 10
Ionia 60 2
Iosco 47 4
Isabella 60 7
Jackson 351 19
Kalamazoo 348 12
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 1395 33
Lake 2
Lapeer 167 25
Leelanau 10
Lenawee 92 1
Livingston 335 18
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 5430 597
Manistee 11
Marquette 45 8
Mason 8
Mecosta 14 1
Menominee 5
Midland 59 5
Missaukee 15 1
Monroe 284 12
Montcalm 38 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 262 16
Newaygo 22
Oakland 7159 668
Oceana 9 1
Ogemaw 12
Osceola 8
Oscoda 4
Otsego 90 8
Ottawa 224 9
Presque Isle 12
Roscommon 15
Saginaw 632 56
Sanilac 34 4
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 173 8
St Clair 313 21
St Joseph 30 1
Tuscola 98 13
Van Buren 46 2
Washtenaw 1049 59
Wayne 7537 719
Wexford 10 2
MDOC* 1264 41
FCI** 86 1
Out of State 39
Totals 40399 3670

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

**Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

